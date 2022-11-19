Inside The Freemasons: The Grand Lodge Uncovered

Not Available

Are the Freemasons a secret society? Or a society with secrets? What are their rituals all about? What does it look like inside a Lodge? In this film we take you inside the Grand Lodge of England with unique footage of the various rooms, symbols and tools of the Craft. Listen to a rare interview with John Hamill, the Communications Director of the United Grand Lodge of England. Prepare for an unprecedented insight into the often mysterious world of the Freemasons. Whether you are a Freemason or a Conspiracy Theorist, this film will help you understand the role of Freemasons in our society.