Inside Water

    Follows a young man working a failing farm amidst the most severe drought on record and a devastating global economic collapse. After his father committed suicide, Matthew has had to take on the responsibilities of managing the faltering sheep station, as well as caring for his younger brother and grandmother. Set against the backdrop of the harsh and unforgiving Australian bush, Matthew must protect his family and his most precious resource, water, from a rising and relentless threat.

