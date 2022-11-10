1968

Inspector Clouseau

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 18th, 1968

Studio

The Mirisch Company

Detective Inspector is borrowed from the Surete on special assignment for Scotland Yard in hopes that a fresh outlook will help the government recover the loot from the Great Train Robbery, which is being used to underwrite a new crime wave. What they don't count on, however, is having more than one Clouseau on the job.

Cast

Alan ArkinInsp. Jacques Clouseau
Frank FinlaySupt. Weaver
Delia BoccardoLt. Lisa Morrel
Patrick CargillCommissioner Sir Charles Braithwaite
Beryl ReidMrs Weaver
Clive FrancisClyde Hargreaves

Images