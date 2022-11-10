Inspector Clouseau

Detective Inspector is borrowed from the Surete on special assignment for Scotland Yard in hopes that a fresh outlook will help the government recover the loot from the Great Train Robbery, which is being used to underwrite a new crime wave. What they don't count on, however, is having more than one Clouseau on the job.
|Alan Arkin
|Insp. Jacques Clouseau
|Frank Finlay
|Supt. Weaver
|Delia Boccardo
|Lt. Lisa Morrel
|Patrick Cargill
|Commissioner Sir Charles Braithwaite
|Beryl Reid
|Mrs Weaver
|Clive Francis
|Clyde Hargreaves
