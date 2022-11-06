Inspiration

The film features the leading actress Greta Garbo as Yvonne, an artist's model. Other stars include Robert Montgomery, Lewis Stone, Marjorie Rambeau and Judith Vosselli. It is a romantic melodrama, portraying a Parisian belle with a past returning to haunt her. The film is the only one where Montgomery played opposite Garbo.
|Robert Montgomery
|André Montell
|Lewis Stone
|Raymond Delval
|Marjorie Rambeau
|Lulu
|Beryl Mercer
|Marthe, Yvonne's Maid
|John Miljan
|Henry Coutant, the Sculptor
|Judith Vosselli
|Odette
