1930

Inspiration

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1930

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

The film features the leading actress Greta Garbo as Yvonne, an artist's model. Other stars include Robert Montgomery, Lewis Stone, Marjorie Rambeau and Judith Vosselli. It is a romantic melodrama, portraying a Parisian belle with a past returning to haunt her. The film is the only one where Montgomery played opposite Garbo.

Cast

Robert MontgomeryAndré Montell
Lewis StoneRaymond Delval
Marjorie RambeauLulu
Beryl MercerMarthe, Yvonne's Maid
John MiljanHenry Coutant, the Sculptor
Judith VosselliOdette

