It all begins with a spark. INSPIRED is the second film in a series that explores what drives today’s most diverse and interesting professional photographers and filmmakers. In this film, Dixie Dixon, Matthias Hangst, Bill Frakes, Ole Jørgen Liodden, and Mirco Lazzari, all using the Nikon D5, share their diverse and impassioned approaches to their work, from high New York City fashion to Italian motor racing, professional sports, Nebraskan plains and Alaskan wildlife. Shot entirely on the Nikon D5 by director Corey Rich, INSPIRED is a behind-the-scenes look at how meaningful visual stories all begin with a spark of inspiration.