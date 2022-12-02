Intelligent Hooligans

Not Available

Young people involved in extreme sports and the current state of street culture are no longer considered to be hooligans. The modern society sees them as athletes striving for success. By disobeing some standards of modern day society, they enrich their personalities, not degrage themselves as some may think. With a true belief in what they do and respect towards the world surrounding them, these youngsters have reached their goals and refined their lives right here in the streets we walk each day. The inteligent hooligans are those who seek to create, not destroy.