Hidden in Cajun Country live angels among us. Committed to intentional artistry, divine healers share their craft, both inspiring ascension and preserving cultural tradition in Southwest Louisiana. A slice-of-life documentary told by women encompasses the profound gradient of cultural heritage existing in this rich region of our world. Exploring language, music, food, faith healing, and art, the directors intend for viewers to consider their personal pursuits of passion in practice.
