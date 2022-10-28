Interception

A top American spy is in charge of a delicate mission. The USA plans to infiltrate several U-boats in the sea of Vladivostok, however they need the soviet surveillance satellite to stay 'blind' for a couple of hours, so this spy is sent to damage the antenna for the satellite. Everything was planned accurately. But the CIA never counted on the relentless pursuit of a frontier guard who sees the spy's parachute on landing.
Andrei Rostotsky
Aleksey Baiev
Vladimir Menshov
Algimantas Masiulis
Boris Khimichev
Boris Khmelnitsky
Aleksandr Inshakov
