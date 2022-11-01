Intermezzo

The world famous violinist Holger Brandt comes back to his family after a tour. He and his wife have been married for many years, but their love has faded. Their young daughter gets a new piano teacher, Anita Hoffman. Mr. Brandt fall in love with her and together they go on a world tour. But he soon discovers that the feelings for his wife that he thought were dead return.
|Gösta Ekman
|Professor Holger Brandt
|Inga Tidblad
|Margit Brandt
|Erik 'Bullen' Berglund
|Impresario Charles Moller
|Hugo Björne
|Thomas Stenborg
|Anders Henrikson
|Swedish Sailor
|Hasse Ekman
|Ake Brandt
