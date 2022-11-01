Not Available

Intermezzo

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Svensk Filmindustri

The world famous violinist Holger Brandt comes back to his family after a tour. He and his wife have been married for many years, but their love has faded. Their young daughter gets a new piano teacher, Anita Hoffman. Mr. Brandt fall in love with her and together they go on a world tour. But he soon discovers that the feelings for his wife that he thought were dead return.

Cast

Gösta EkmanProfessor Holger Brandt
Inga TidbladMargit Brandt
Erik 'Bullen' BerglundImpresario Charles Moller
Hugo BjörneThomas Stenborg
Anders HenriksonSwedish Sailor
Hasse EkmanAke Brandt

