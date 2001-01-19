2001

Intimacy

  • Romance
  • Drama

Release Date

January 19th, 2001

Studio

ARTE France Cinéma

Jay, a failed musician, walked out of his family and now earns a living as head bartender in a trendy London pub. Every Wednesday afternoon a woman comes to his house for graphic, almost wordless, sex. One day Jay follows her and finds out about the rest of her life (and that her name is Claire). This eventually disrupts their relationship.

Cast

Mark RylanceJay
Kerry FoxClaire
Timothy SpallAndy
Alastair GalbraithVictor
Marianne FaithfullBetty
Susannah HarkerSusan, Jay's wife

