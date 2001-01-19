Jay, a failed musician, walked out of his family and now earns a living as head bartender in a trendy London pub. Every Wednesday afternoon a woman comes to his house for graphic, almost wordless, sex. One day Jay follows her and finds out about the rest of her life (and that her name is Claire). This eventually disrupts their relationship.
|Mark Rylance
|Jay
|Kerry Fox
|Claire
|Timothy Spall
|Andy
|Alastair Galbraith
|Victor
|Marianne Faithfull
|Betty
|Susannah Harker
|Susan, Jay's wife
