Into the Blue

Red-hot action superstars Paul Walker and Jessica Alba heat up the screen as two sexy young divers who dream of finding hidden treasure. When they take some friends (Scott Caan and Ashley Scott) on an extreme sport adventure, the last thing they expect to see below the shark-infested waters is a legendary pirate ship rumored to contain millions of dollars in gold.
|Paul Walker
|Jared
|Jessica Alba
|Sam
|Scott Caan
|Bryce
|Ashley Scott
|Amanda
|Josh Brolin
|Bates
|Chris Taloa
|Quinn
View Full Cast >