2005

Into the Blue

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 29th, 2005

Studio

Mandalay Pictures

Red-hot action superstars Paul Walker and Jessica Alba heat up the screen as two sexy young divers who dream of finding hidden treasure. When they take some friends (Scott Caan and Ashley Scott) on an extreme sport adventure, the last thing they expect to see below the shark-infested waters is a legendary pirate ship rumored to contain millions of dollars in gold.

Cast

Paul WalkerJared
Jessica AlbaSam
Scott CaanBryce
Ashley ScottAmanda
Josh BrolinBates
Chris TaloaQuinn

View Full Cast >

Images