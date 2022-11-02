Not Available

Into the Forest of Fireflies' Light

  • Romance
  • Animation
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Brain's Base

When she was young, Hotaru was once lost when she played in the forest near her uncle's place that she visits every summer. There, she had a fateful encounter with a spirit, who helped her even though he would disappear if a human being touches him. She began to visit him every summer, even as she grows; while he waits for the summer to come, for their time together to flow again.

Cast

Ayane SakuraHotaru
Hiroki Goto
Shinpachi TsujiHotaru's Grandfather (voice)
Hayato TayaRyouta (voice)
Asami Imai
Taya Jun

