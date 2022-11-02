Into the Forest of Fireflies' Light

When she was young, Hotaru was once lost when she played in the forest near her uncle's place that she visits every summer. There, she had a fateful encounter with a spirit, who helped her even though he would disappear if a human being touches him. She began to visit him every summer, even as she grows; while he waits for the summer to come, for their time together to flow again.
|Ayane Sakura
|Hotaru
|Hiroki Goto
|Shinpachi Tsuji
|Hotaru's Grandfather (voice)
|Hayato Taya
|Ryouta (voice)
|Asami Imai
|Taya Jun
