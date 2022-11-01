Not Available

Into the Mirror

  • Crime
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Key Plus Pictures

Woo Yeong-min retired from the police force after trying to save his partner and causing his death. After a series of mysterious deaths in the shopping mall in which his uncle has allowed him to work as a security guard prior to its reopening, he must face both his own fear of mirrors and the mystery surrounding the fire that closed down the mall.

Cast

Yu Ji-TaeWoo Yeong-min
Kim Hye-naLee Ji-hyeon / Lee Jeong-hyeon
Gi Ju-bongJeong Il-seong
Kim Myoeng-suChoi Sang-gi
Gabrielle ScollayChoi Sang-gi
Lee Young-jinChoi Mi-jeong

Images