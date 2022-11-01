Into the Mirror

Woo Yeong-min retired from the police force after trying to save his partner and causing his death. After a series of mysterious deaths in the shopping mall in which his uncle has allowed him to work as a security guard prior to its reopening, he must face both his own fear of mirrors and the mystery surrounding the fire that closed down the mall.
|Yu Ji-Tae
|Woo Yeong-min
|Kim Hye-na
|Lee Ji-hyeon / Lee Jeong-hyeon
|Gi Ju-bong
|Jeong Il-seong
|Kim Myoeng-su
|Choi Sang-gi
|Gabrielle Scollay
|Choi Sang-gi
|Lee Young-jin
|Choi Mi-jeong
View Full Cast >