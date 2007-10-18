Into the Wild

Based on a true story. After graduating from Emory University in 1992, top student and athlete Christopher McCandless abandoned his possessions, gave his entire $24,000 savings account to charity and hitchhiked to Alaska to live in the wilderness. Along the way, Christopher encounters a series of characters who shape his life.
|Marcia Gay Harden
|Billie McCandless
|William Hurt
|Walt McCandless
|Jena Malone
|Carine McCandless
|Julian Bonfiglio
|Rainey
|Brian H. Dierker
|Rainey
|Catherine Keener
|Jan Burres
