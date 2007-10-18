2007

Into the Wild

  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 18th, 2007

Studio

River Road Entertainment

Based on a true story. After graduating from Emory University in 1992, top student and athlete Christopher McCandless abandoned his possessions, gave his entire $24,000 savings account to charity and hitchhiked to Alaska to live in the wilderness. Along the way, Christopher encounters a series of characters who shape his life.

Cast

Marcia Gay HardenBillie McCandless
William HurtWalt McCandless
Jena MaloneCarine McCandless
Julian BonfiglioRainey
Brian H. DierkerRainey
Catherine KeenerJan Burres

View Full Cast >

Images