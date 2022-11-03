1947

Intrigue

  • Adventure
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 5th, 1947

Studio

United Artists

Dishonorably discharged from the Army Air Corps, Brad Dunham (George Raft) disconsolately decides to try his luck with Shanghai's postwar black market. Teaming with the treacherous Tamara Baranoff (June Havoc), Dunham prospers in his newly-found illicit profession, much to the dismay of his best friend, reporter Mark Andrews (Tom Tully). When Tamara has the troublesome Andrews murdered, Dunham realizes the folly of his behavior and works overtime to squash the black market for good and all.

Cast

June HavocMme. Tamara Baranoff
Helena CarterLinda Parker, alias Linda Arnold
Tom TullyMarc Andrews
Marvin MillerRamon Perez
Dan SeymourKaridian
Jay C. FlippenMike, the bartender (as J.C. Flippen)

View Full Cast >

Images