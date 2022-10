Not Available

Invaluable is the feature-length documentary film about Tom Sullivan, creator of the special make-up effects in "The Evil Dead", "Evil Dead II", and "Army of Darkness". This film contains footage and places never before seen until now and features interviews with Bruce Campbell, Scott Spiegel, Josh Becker, Ted Raimi, Hal Delrich, Betsy Baker, Sarah York, Ellen Sandweiss, Tom Sullivan, and many more.