Invasion of Astro-Monster

In the 6th Godzilla movie, mysterious aliens from the Planet X ask earth's people to help them save their world from the dreaded Ghidorah (aka "Monster Zero") by letting them "borrow" Godzilla and Rodan. Monster mayhem ensues on Planet X, but it's soon discovered that the aliens have other intentions for the monsters.
|Nick Adams
|Astronaut Glenn Amer
|Akira Takarada
|Astronaut K. Fuji
|Jun Tazaki
|Dr. Sakurai
|Akira Kubo
|Tetsuo Teri
|Kumi Mizuno
|Miss Namikawa
|Keiko Sawai
|Haruno Fuji
View Full Cast >