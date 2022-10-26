1970

Invasion of Astro-Monster

  • Romance
  • Science Fiction
  • Action

July 28th, 1970

Toho Company, Ltd.

In the 6th Godzilla movie, mysterious aliens from the Planet X ask earth's people to help them save their world from the dreaded Ghidorah (aka "Monster Zero") by letting them "borrow" Godzilla and Rodan. Monster mayhem ensues on Planet X, but it's soon discovered that the aliens have other intentions for the monsters.

Nick AdamsAstronaut Glenn Amer
Akira TakaradaAstronaut K. Fuji
Jun TazakiDr. Sakurai
Akira KuboTetsuo Teri
Kumi MizunoMiss Namikawa
Keiko SawaiHaruno Fuji

