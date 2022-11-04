Invasion of the Bee Girls

Neil Agar, a security agent with the State Department, is dispatched to Peckham, California to investigate the death of a bacteriologist working at government-sponsored Brandt Research. His investigation is soon complicated by a growing number of deaths, all men who died of congestive heart failure caused by sexual exhaustion.
|William Smith
|Neil Agar
|Anitra Ford
|Dr. Susan Harris
|Victoria Vetri
|Julie Zorn
|Cliff Osmond
|Captain Peters
|Wright King
|Dr. Murger
|Ben Hammer
|Herb Kline
