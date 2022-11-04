1973

Invasion of the Bee Girls

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 31st, 1973

Studio

Sequoia Pictures

Neil Agar, a security agent with the State Department, is dispatched to Peckham, California to investigate the death of a bacteriologist working at government-sponsored Brandt Research. His investigation is soon complicated by a growing number of deaths, all men who died of congestive heart failure caused by sexual exhaustion.

Cast

William SmithNeil Agar
Anitra FordDr. Susan Harris
Victoria VetriJulie Zorn
Cliff OsmondCaptain Peters
Wright KingDr. Murger
Ben HammerHerb Kline

