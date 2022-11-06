Investigator by Profession

A locker room janitor at the train station notices that a suitcase was put in a locker by a man, but pulled out by another man. This suitcase appeared to be stuffed with money. This incident allows a police detective to uncover a huge criminal organization responsible for theft, smuggling and murder.
|Georgi Burkov
|Detective Boris Ivanovich Antonov
|Emmanuil Vitorgan
|Viktor Lykin
|Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
|Anatoly Krupanin
|Irina Miroshnichenko
|Natasha
|Nikolai Pastukhov
|Gubanov
|Nikolai Parfyonov
