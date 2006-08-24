Invincible

Inspired by the true story of Vince Papale, a man with nothing to lose who ignored the staggering odds and made his dream come true. When the coach of Papale's beloved hometown football team hosted an unprecedented open tryout, the public consensus was that it was a waste of time -- no one good enough to play professional football was going to be found this way.
|Mark Wahlberg
|Vince Papale
|Greg Kinnear
|Dick Vermeil
|Elizabeth Banks
|Janet Cantrell
|Kevin Conway
|Frank Papale
|Michael Rispoli
|Max Cantrell
|Morgan Turner
|Susan Vermeil
