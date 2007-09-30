2007

Invisible Waves

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 30th, 2007

Studio

Fortissimo Films

This atmospheric, violent thriller revolves around a hitman called Kyoji who has just killed his lover, Seiko. She was the wife of Kyoji’s boss, Wiwat, who, when he heard about the affair, hired his rival to murder the unfaithful Seiko. Kyoji hides himself away on a cruise ship bound for Thailand. On board he meet a mysterious beauty named Noi. A passionate affair ensues. Their destinies are more interwoven than Kyoji and Noi could ever imagine. As Kyoji fights for his life and struggles to cope with mounting feelings of guilt he discovers the truth about the secretive Noi. Furious, wounded and thirsting for revenge, Kyoji might even make it home again.

Cast

Eric TsangMonk
Kang Hye-jungNoi
Maria CorderoMaria
Ken MitsuishiLizard
Tomono KugaSeiko
Tadanobu AsanoKyoji

