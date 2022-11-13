Iqro: Petualangan Meraih Bintang

Not Available

Aqila, 9 years old, is a highly infatuated girl to the science but lack the interest in learning the Qur'an. Aqila has a grandfather who works as an astronomer and stays at the Center Boscha Star Observation. Aqila intends to make school work related to astronomy. Her grandfather gives Aqila permission to use binoculars in Boscha to complete the task, but with one condition: she should be able to read the Qur'an. Aqila promises it. In her grandfarher’s house Aqila met Ros, daughter of the maid. Ros asks her to play in a mosque. In the mosque Aqila learn to read the Qur'an in a Iqro method, which is fun, rhythmic and sung lightly. Aqila’s experience of learning the Qur'an and the example of his grandfather is what inspires her mind of the greatness of Allah who created the universe.