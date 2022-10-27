Iris: The Movie

Hyunjun and Sawoo, close friends and rivals from the South Korean special forces, are recruited by the secret agency NSS. They both fall for Seunghee, the beautiful but lethal profiling specialist at NSS. When they are faced against each other in a nuclear terrorist attack, they are forced to make their final decision and Seunghee's formidable secret is revealed.
|Jung Joon-ho
|진사우(Jin Sa-Woo)
|Kim Seung-woo
|박철영(CheolYeong Park)
|Kim So-yeon
|Kim Seon-Hwa
|Choi Seung-Hyun
|Vick
|Kim Tae-hee
|승희(SeungHee)
|Oh Yeon-soo
|최민/ NSS 신임 부국장
View Full Cast >