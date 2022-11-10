1986

Iron Eagle

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 16th, 1986

Studio

TriStar Pictures

When Doug's father, an Air Force Pilot, is shot down by MiGs belonging to a radical Middle Eastern state, no one seems able to get him out. Doug finds Chappy, an Air Force Colonel who is intrigued by the idea of sending in two fighters piloted by himself and Doug to rescue Doug's father after bombing the MiG base.

Cast

Louis Gossett, Jr.Charles 'Chappy' Sinclair
Jason GedrickDoug Masters
Tim ThomersonCol. Ted Masters
Larry B. ScottReggie
Shawnee SmithJoenie
Robbie RistMilo Bazen

View Full Cast >

Images