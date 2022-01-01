Iron Eagle IV

While Chappy Sinclair is saddled with a bunch of misfits and delinquents for his flight school, he turns to his protégé Doug Masters to assist him in rounding them into shape for an important competition. During their training, they stumble upon a group of subversive air force officers who are dealing in toxic waste as a sideline.
|Joanne Vannicola
|Wheeler
|Ross Hull
|Malcolm Porter
|Rachel Blanchard
|Kitty Shaw
|Dominic Zamprogna
|Rudy Marlowe
|Sean McCann
|Wilcox
|Victoria Snow
|Amanda Kirke
View Full Cast >