2010

Iron Man 2

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Release Date

May 6th, 2010

Studio

Marvel Studios

With the world now aware of his dual life as the armored superhero Iron Man, billionaire inventor Tony Stark faces pressure from the government, the press, and the public to share his technology with the military. Unwilling to let go of his invention, Stark, along with Pepper Potts, and James "Rhodey" Rhodes at his side, must forge new alliances - and confront powerful enemies.

Cast

Robert Downey Jr.Tony Stark / Iron Man
Gwyneth PaltrowVirginia "Pepper" Potts
Don CheadleLt. Col. James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine
Scarlett JohanssonNatalie Rushman / Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow
Mickey RourkeIvan Vanko
Sam RockwellJustin Hammer

