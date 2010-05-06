Iron Man 2

With the world now aware of his dual life as the armored superhero Iron Man, billionaire inventor Tony Stark faces pressure from the government, the press, and the public to share his technology with the military. Unwilling to let go of his invention, Stark, along with Pepper Potts, and James "Rhodey" Rhodes at his side, must forge new alliances - and confront powerful enemies.
|Robert Downey Jr.
|Tony Stark / Iron Man
|Gwyneth Paltrow
|Virginia "Pepper" Potts
|Don Cheadle
|Lt. Col. James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine
|Scarlett Johansson
|Natalie Rushman / Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow
|Mickey Rourke
|Ivan Vanko
|Sam Rockwell
|Justin Hammer
