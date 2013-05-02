2013

Iron Man 3

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Release Date

May 2nd, 2013

Studio

Marvel Studios

The brash-but-brilliant industrialist Tony Stark faces an enemy whose reach knows no bounds. When Stark finds his personal world destroyed at his enemy’s hands, he embarks on a harrowing quest to find those responsible. This journey, at every turn, will test his mettle. With his back against the wall, Stark is left to survive by his own devices, relying on his ingenuity and instincts to protect those closest to him. As he fights his way back, Stark discovers the answer to the question that has secretly haunted him: does the man make the suit or does the suit make the man?

Cast

Robert Downey Jr.Tony Stark / Iron Man
Gwyneth PaltrowVirginia "Pepper" Potts
Guy PearceAldrich Killian
Don CheadleJames "Rhodey" Rhodes / Iron Patriot
Ben KingsleyTrevor Slattery / Mandarin
Rebecca HallMaya Hansen

