2014

Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 28th, 2014

Studio

Marvel Animation

Iron Man and Captain America battle to keep the Red Skull and his triggerman, Taskmaster, from unleashing an army of Hydra Brutes on the world! Sequel to the film "Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United" and feature Iron Man teaming up with Captain America, it comes to accompany the live-action film "Captain America: The Winter Soldier".

Cast

Adrian PasdarIron Man / Tony Stark (voice)
Roger Craig SmithCaptain America (voice)
Fred TatascioreThe Hulk (voice)
David KayeJarvis (voice)
Clancy BrownTaskmaster (voice)
Dee Bradley BakerDr. Cruler / Hydra Trooper (voice)

