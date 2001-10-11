Iron Monkey is a Hong Kong variation of Robin Hood. Corrupt officials of a Chinese village are robbed by a masked bandit known as "Iron Monkey", named after a benevolent deity. When all else fails, the Governor forces a traveling physician into finding the bandit. The arrival of an evil Shaolin monk, brings the physician and Iron Monkey together to battle the corrupt government.
|Yu Rong-Guang
|Dr. Yang (''Iron Monkey'')
|Donnie Yen
|Wong Kei-ying
|Jean Wang
|Miss Orchid
|Angie Tsang Sze-Man
|Wong Fei-Hung
|Yen Shi-Kwan
|Wonder Palm Monk Hin Hung
|James Wong
|Governor Cheng Pak Fong
