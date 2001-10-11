2001

Iron Monkey

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

October 11th, 2001

October 11th, 2001

Studio

Orange Sky Golden Harvest

Iron Monkey is a Hong Kong variation of Robin Hood. Corrupt officials of a Chinese village are robbed by a masked bandit known as "Iron Monkey", named after a benevolent deity. When all else fails, the Governor forces a traveling physician into finding the bandit. The arrival of an evil Shaolin monk, brings the physician and Iron Monkey together to battle the corrupt government.

Cast

Yu Rong-GuangDr. Yang (''Iron Monkey'')
Donnie YenWong Kei-ying
Jean WangMiss Orchid
Angie Tsang Sze-ManWong Fei-Hung
Yen Shi-KwanWonder Palm Monk Hin Hung
James WongGovernor Cheng Pak Fong

