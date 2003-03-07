Irreversible

Events over the course of one traumatic night in Paris unfold in reverse-chronological order as the beautiful Alex is brutally raped and beaten by a stranger in the underpass. Her boyfriend and ex-lover take matters into their own hands by hiring two criminals to help them find the rapist so that they can exact revenge. A simultaneously beautiful and terrible examination of the destructive nature of cause and effect, and how time destroys everything.
|Monica Bellucci
|Alex
|Vincent Cassel
|Marcus
|Albert Dupontel
|Pierre
|Jo Prestia
|Le Tenia
|Philippe Nahon
|Philippe
|Stéphane Drouot
|Stéphane
