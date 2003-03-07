2003

Irreversible

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 7th, 2003

Studio

Wild Bunch

Events over the course of one traumatic night in Paris unfold in reverse-chronological order as the beautiful Alex is brutally raped and beaten by a stranger in the underpass. Her boyfriend and ex-lover take matters into their own hands by hiring two criminals to help them find the rapist so that they can exact revenge. A simultaneously beautiful and terrible examination of the destructive nature of cause and effect, and how time destroys everything.

Cast

Monica BellucciAlex
Vincent CasselMarcus
Albert DupontelPierre
Jo PrestiaLe Tenia
Philippe NahonPhilippe
Stéphane DrouotStéphane

View Full Cast >

Images