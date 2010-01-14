Is It Just Me?

Frustrated by his ongoing failure to meet Mr. Right, Blaine stumbles upon what might be his perfect match in an online chat room-Xander, a sweet, hunky guy who's recently moved to LA. Smitten, Blaine then finds that he's been chatting to Xander under his go-go dancer roommate's profile, setting in motion a convoluted comedy of errors with romance as the ultimate objective.
|David Loren
|Xander
|Adam Huss
|Cameron
|Michelle Laurent
|Michelle
|Bob Rumnock
|Bob
|Bruce Gray
|Ernie
|Oskar Rodriguez
|GoGo Dancer #3
