2010

Is It Just Me?

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 14th, 2010

Studio

Cinema175

Frustrated by his ongoing failure to meet Mr. Right, Blaine stumbles upon what might be his perfect match in an online chat room-Xander, a sweet, hunky guy who's recently moved to LA. Smitten, Blaine then finds that he's been chatting to Xander under his go-go dancer roommate's profile, setting in motion a convoluted comedy of errors with romance as the ultimate objective.

Cast

David LorenXander
Adam HussCameron
Michelle LaurentMichelle
Bob RumnockBob
Bruce GrayErnie
Oskar RodriguezGoGo Dancer #3

