ISI LIFE MEIN tells the story of two teenagers - Akshay Oberoi and Sandeepa Dhar. Akshay is from Mumbai, while Sandeepa hails from Ajmer. Sandeepa arrives in Mumbai for further studies and meets Akshay, who heads the dramatics department of the college. They are drawn towards each other, but don't express their feelings till the end.
|Akshay Oberoi
|Vivaan (VJ ROXX)
|Sandeepa Dhar
|Rajnandini (RJ)
|Mohnish Behl
|Ravimohan
|Shagufta Ali
|Maa'sa
|Daisy Irani
|Herself
|Dalip Tahil
|Himself
