Not Available

Isi Life Mein

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

ISI LIFE MEIN tells the story of two teenagers - Akshay Oberoi and Sandeepa Dhar. Akshay is from Mumbai, while Sandeepa hails from Ajmer. Sandeepa arrives in Mumbai for further studies and meets Akshay, who heads the dramatics department of the college. They are drawn towards each other, but don't express their feelings till the end.

Cast

Akshay OberoiVivaan (VJ ROXX)
Sandeepa DharRajnandini (RJ)
Mohnish BehlRavimohan
Shagufta AliMaa'sa
Daisy IraniHerself
Dalip TahilHimself

View Full Cast >

Images