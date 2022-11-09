Island of Death

A British couple on a break on a small Greek Island, spreading terror beyond anything the Islanders could have ever imagined. Only stopping every once in a while to shag anything that moves, be it a man, woman or an animal. But will they go unpunished, or the inspector from London will be able to put an end to their killing spree?
|Jane Lyle
|Celia / Jane Ryall
|Jessica Dublin
|Patricia
|Gerard Gonalons
|Foster
|Jannice McConnell
|Leslie / Janice McConnel
|Robert Behling
|Christopher / Bob Belling
View Full Cast >