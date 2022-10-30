Island Song

Not Available

A popular Los Angeles radio DJ, Maurice Manning, finds himself trapped in the Virgin Islands. Thrown into a battle between an island mystic and the criminal underworld of payola and illegal drugs. It's a harrowing trip that rips him out of his self-absorption toward redemption. Believing he is in control of his world, Maurice uncovers the dark figures pulling the strings of his career through Zerai, a prophet, poet and warrior, whose life-long goal is to keep the islands safe. For the first time in his life, Maurice feels compassion for humanity and discovers how he has been manipulated. He finally learns his lesson in a life and death struggle. The revenge Maurice wreaks upon the criminals may not save his heart, but perhaps, will save his soul.