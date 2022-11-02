Issues 101

College freshman Joe is new to school when he mistakes a rush invitation for a come-on from a cute fraternity brother. He's no less confused after a hazing ritual between him and Christian, his "big brother" in the Greek system, takes and intense and intimate turn. After Joe sets Christian "straight" about his sexual interests, Christian confesses that he himself is straight-but with "issues".
|Michael Rozman
|Joe Phillips
|Dennis W. Rittenhouse Jr.
|Christian
|Jeff Sublett
|Michael
|Jason Boegh
|Steve Radberry
|Yolanda Johnston
|Kim
|Jeremy Smith
|Todd
