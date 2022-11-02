Not Available

Issues 101

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

College freshman Joe is new to school when he mistakes a rush invitation for a come-on from a cute fraternity brother. He's no less confused after a hazing ritual between him and Christian, his "big brother" in the Greek system, takes and intense and intimate turn. After Joe sets Christian "straight" about his sexual interests, Christian confesses that he himself is straight-but with "issues".

Cast

Michael RozmanJoe Phillips
Dennis W. Rittenhouse Jr.Christian
Jeff SublettMichael
Jason BoeghSteve Radberry
Yolanda JohnstonKim
Jeremy SmithTodd

