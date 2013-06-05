2013

It Boy

  • Comedy

Release Date

June 5th, 2013

Studio

TF1

Alice Lantins is 38, ambitious and so committed to her work that she neglects her personal life. In short, she is the ideal candidate for the next editor of the magazine Rebelle, or would be were it not for the fact that she appears to be stuck in a rut. When Balthazar, a charming 20-year-old, crosses her path, her colleagues begin to see her in a whole new light...

Cast

Virginie EfiraAlice Lantins
Pierre NineyBalthazar Apfel
Gilles CohenVincent Khan
Amélie GlennLise Duchêne
Charles BerlingLuc Apfel
Michaël AbiteboulSimon Meyer

