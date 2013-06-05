Alice Lantins is 38, ambitious and so committed to her work that she neglects her personal life. In short, she is the ideal candidate for the next editor of the magazine Rebelle, or would be were it not for the fact that she appears to be stuck in a rut. When Balthazar, a charming 20-year-old, crosses her path, her colleagues begin to see her in a whole new light...
|Virginie Efira
|Alice Lantins
|Pierre Niney
|Balthazar Apfel
|Gilles Cohen
|Vincent Khan
|Amélie Glenn
|Lise Duchêne
|Charles Berling
|Luc Apfel
|Michaël Abiteboul
|Simon Meyer
View Full Cast >