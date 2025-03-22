It Feeds is the story of a young girl who insists that a malevolent entity is feeding on her. Greene portrays a clairvoyant therapist who must confront her own personal demons to save the girl before she is taken completely. Ashmore takes on the role of the anguished father, desperately struggling to protect his daughter.
|Shawn Ashmore
|Randall Harris
|Ashley Greene
|Cynthia Winstone
|Ellie O'Brien
|Jordan Winstone
|Juno Rinaldi
|Agatha Baker
|Mark Taylor
|John Otis
|Julian Richings
|Dr.Ronald Whittaker
