It Feeds

  • Horror

Director

Chad Archibald

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Black Fawn Films

It Feeds is the story of a young girl who insists that a malevolent entity is feeding on her. Greene portrays a clairvoyant therapist who must confront her own personal demons to save the girl before she is taken completely. Ashmore takes on the role of the anguished father, desperately struggling to protect his daughter.

Cast

Shawn AshmoreRandall Harris
Ashley GreeneCynthia Winstone
Ellie O'BrienJordan Winstone
Juno RinaldiAgatha Baker
Mark TaylorJohn Otis
Julian RichingsDr.Ronald Whittaker

Images