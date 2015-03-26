2015

It Follows

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 26th, 2015

Studio

Two Flints

For 19-year-old Jay, fall should be about school, boys and weekends out at the lake. But a seemingly innocent physical encounter turns sour and gives her the inescapable sense that someone, or something, is following her. Faced with this burden, Jay and her teenage friends must find a way to escape the horror that seems to be only a few steps behind.

Cast

Maika MonroeJay Height
Keir GilchristPaul
Daniel ZovattoGreg Hannigan
Jake WearyHugh
Olivia LuccardiYara
Lili SepeKelly Height

