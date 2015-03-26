It Follows

For 19-year-old Jay, fall should be about school, boys and weekends out at the lake. But a seemingly innocent physical encounter turns sour and gives her the inescapable sense that someone, or something, is following her. Faced with this burden, Jay and her teenage friends must find a way to escape the horror that seems to be only a few steps behind.
|Maika Monroe
|Jay Height
|Keir Gilchrist
|Paul
|Daniel Zovatto
|Greg Hannigan
|Jake Weary
|Hugh
|Olivia Luccardi
|Yara
|Lili Sepe
|Kelly Height
