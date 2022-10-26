1963

It Happened at the World's Fair

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 2nd, 1963

Studio

Ted Richmond Productions

Mike and Danny fly a cropduster, but because of Danny's gambling debts, a local sheriff takes custody of it. Trying to earn money, they hitch-hike to the World's Fair in Seattle. While Danny tries to earn money playing poker, Mike takes care of a small girl, Sue-Lin, whose father has disappeared. Being a ladies' man, he also finds the time to court a young nurse, Diane.

Cast

Joan O'BrienDiane Warren
Gary LockwoodDanny Burke
Vicky TiuSue-Lin
H.M. WynantVince Bradley
Edith AtwaterMiss Steuben
Guy RaymondBarney Thatcher

