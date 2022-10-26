It Happened at the World's Fair

Mike and Danny fly a cropduster, but because of Danny's gambling debts, a local sheriff takes custody of it. Trying to earn money, they hitch-hike to the World's Fair in Seattle. While Danny tries to earn money playing poker, Mike takes care of a small girl, Sue-Lin, whose father has disappeared. Being a ladies' man, he also finds the time to court a young nurse, Diane.
|Joan O'Brien
|Diane Warren
|Gary Lockwood
|Danny Burke
|Vicky Tiu
|Sue-Lin
|H.M. Wynant
|Vince Bradley
|Edith Atwater
|Miss Steuben
|Guy Raymond
|Barney Thatcher
