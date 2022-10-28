It Happened on This Very Day

Not Available

Avala Film

Belgrade in 1963. In a yard surrounded by buildings, a group of young people of different backgrounds and social status, but of similar views about love and self-affirmation, spend their time together. Their friendship is dyed with various events typical for socialism, such as working actions or Youth Day's parade. All what happens within this yard may become an allegory of one generation's destiny.

Žarko LauševićBajra
Srđan TodorovićMaleš
Nebojša BakočevićUski
Zoran CvijanovićStaljin
Vesna TrivalićMilesa
Dragan ZarićRadovan Mašić

