2007

It's a Free World...

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 31st, 2007

Studio

Tornasol Films

The film focuses on Angie (Kierston Wareing), a working class woman who, after being fired by the agency that she works for, decides to set up a recruitment agency of her own, running it from her kitchen with her friend Rose (Juliet Ellis). Taking advantage of the desperation of immigrants, Angie is able to build a successful business extremely quickly.

Cast

Juliet EllisRose
Leslaw ZurekKarol
Joe SiffleetJamie
Frank GilhooleyDerek
Davoud RastgouMahmoud
David DoyleTony

View Full Cast >

Images