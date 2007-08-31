It's a Free World...

The film focuses on Angie (Kierston Wareing), a working class woman who, after being fired by the agency that she works for, decides to set up a recruitment agency of her own, running it from her kitchen with her friend Rose (Juliet Ellis). Taking advantage of the desperation of immigrants, Angie is able to build a successful business extremely quickly.
|Juliet Ellis
|Rose
|Leslaw Zurek
|Karol
|Joe Siffleet
|Jamie
|Frank Gilhooley
|Derek
|Davoud Rastgou
|Mahmoud
|David Doyle
|Tony
