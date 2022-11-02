It's a Gift

After he inherits some money, Harold Bissonette ("pronounced bis-on-ay") decides to give up the grocery business, move to California and run an orange grove. Despite his family's objections and the news that the land he bought is worthless, Bissonette packs up and drives out to California with his nagging wife Amelia and children.
|Kathleen Howard
|Amelia Bissonette
|Julian Madison
|John Durston
|Tommy Bupp
|Norman Bissonette
|Baby LeRoy
|Baby Dunk
|Tammany Young
|Everett Ricks
|Morgan Wallace
|James Fitchmueller
View Full Cast >