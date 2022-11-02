1934

It's a Gift

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 29th, 1934

Studio

Paramount

After he inherits some money, Harold Bissonette ("pronounced bis-on-ay") decides to give up the grocery business, move to California and run an orange grove. Despite his family's objections and the news that the land he bought is worthless, Bissonette packs up and drives out to California with his nagging wife Amelia and children.

Cast

Kathleen HowardAmelia Bissonette
Julian MadisonJohn Durston
Tommy BuppNorman Bissonette
Baby LeRoyBaby Dunk
Tammany YoungEverett Ricks
Morgan WallaceJames Fitchmueller

Images