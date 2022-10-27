It's Alive is a modern remake of the classic 1970s horror film. When a young woman learns that she's pregnant, she leaves graduate school to set up a home with her boyfriend in the country. The fate of the happy new family takes a gruesome turn when animals and people end up brutally dead – all with a strange connection to their newborn. Could their new child be the responsible for the killings?
|Bijou Phillips
|Lenore Harker
|James Murray
|Frank Davis
|Owen Teale
|Sgt. Perkins
|Ty Glaser
|Marnie
|Jack Ellis
|Prof. Baldwin
|Oliver Coopersmith
|Mike
View Full Cast >