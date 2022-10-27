Not Available

It's Alive

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Alive Productions

It's Alive is a modern remake of the classic 1970s horror film. When a young woman learns that she's pregnant, she leaves graduate school to set up a home with her boyfriend in the country. The fate of the happy new family takes a gruesome turn when animals and people end up brutally dead – all with a strange connection to their newborn. Could their new child be the responsible for the killings?

Cast

Bijou PhillipsLenore Harker
James MurrayFrank Davis
Owen TealeSgt. Perkins
Ty GlaserMarnie
Jack EllisProf. Baldwin
Oliver CoopersmithMike

