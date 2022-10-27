It's Gradiva Who Is Calling You

An English historian travels to Morocco to work on a study of the painter Delacroix. He hears of a rare series of engravings and embarks on a search for them that takes him through the mysterious streets of the ancient medina. He becomes obsessed with the figure of a beautiful blond woman dressed in white that he sees there. but it appears that she may have died years before.
|James Wilby
|John Locke
|Arielle Dombasle
|Leila / Gradiva
|Dany Verissimo-Petit
|Belkis
|Farid Chopel
|Anatoli
