Not Available

It's in the Bag

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Pathé Distribution

Benjamin Déboisé, a hatter, his salesman and a young man want to kidnap an American millionaire, put him in a bag and hold him to ransom. But they make a mistake: the fellow they find in the bag is not the millionaire himself, but his son...!

Cast

Julien CaretteClovis (as Carette)
Anthony GildèsHollister, le milliardaire (as A. Gildès)
Jean-Paul Le ChanoisJean-Paul Dutilleul (as J.P. Dreyfus)
Lucien RaimbourgLe client myope au chapeau de curé (as L. Raimbourg)
Jacques B. BruniusAdrien, le client au béret (as J.B.Brunius)
Marcel DuhamelLe monsieur pressé / Le capitaine de dragons (as M. Duhamel)

