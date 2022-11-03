It's in the Bag

Benjamin Déboisé, a hatter, his salesman and a young man want to kidnap an American millionaire, put him in a bag and hold him to ransom. But they make a mistake: the fellow they find in the bag is not the millionaire himself, but his son...!
|Julien Carette
|Clovis (as Carette)
|Anthony Gildès
|Hollister, le milliardaire (as A. Gildès)
|Jean-Paul Le Chanois
|Jean-Paul Dutilleul (as J.P. Dreyfus)
|Lucien Raimbourg
|Le client myope au chapeau de curé (as L. Raimbourg)
|Jacques B. Brunius
|Adrien, le client au béret (as J.B.Brunius)
|Marcel Duhamel
|Le monsieur pressé / Le capitaine de dragons (as M. Duhamel)
