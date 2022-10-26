It's in the Blood

One year after a tragic incident tore their family apart, a grieving son and his estranged father embark on a journey into the wild to reconcile their past. When a horrifying accident leaves Russell badly injured, and strands them in the wild, it is up to October to save them both. However, this wilderness is not what it seems, and as they deteriorate, so to does their concept of reality.
|Lance Henriksen
|Russell
|Jimmy Gonzales
|Michael
|Doran Ingram
|Truck Driver
|Andrew Varenhorst
|Monster
|Cameron Wofford
|Little October
