Not Available

It's in the Blood

  • Horror
  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

One year after a tragic incident tore their family apart, a grieving son and his estranged father embark on a journey into the wild to reconcile their past. When a horrifying accident leaves Russell badly injured, and strands them in the wild, it is up to October to save them both. However, this wilderness is not what it seems, and as they deteriorate, so to does their concept of reality.

Cast

Lance HenriksenRussell
Jimmy GonzalesMichael
Doran IngramTruck Driver
Andrew VarenhorstMonster
Cameron WoffordLittle October

View Full Cast >

Images