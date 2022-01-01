Pat Riley, an obnoxious busybody of indeterminable sex, meets and falls in love with Chris, a sensitive, caring person also of indeterminable sex. Their relationship suffers because Pat's a lout, and cannot decide on a direction for its life. Meanwhile, Pat's neighbor Kyle falls further and further into obsession with Pat, fascinated by its indeterminate sexuality.
|Dave Foley
|Chris
|Charles Rocket
|Kyle Jacobsen
|Kathy Griffin
|Kathy Griffin
|Julie Hayden
|Stacy Jacobsen
|Timothy Stack
|Doctor
|Mary Scheer
|Nurse
View Full Cast >