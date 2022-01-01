1994

It's Pat

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 25th, 1994

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

Pat Riley, an obnoxious busybody of indeterminable sex, meets and falls in love with Chris, a sensitive, caring person also of indeterminable sex. Their relationship suffers because Pat's a lout, and cannot decide on a direction for its life. Meanwhile, Pat's neighbor Kyle falls further and further into obsession with Pat, fascinated by its indeterminate sexuality.

Cast

Dave FoleyChris
Charles RocketKyle Jacobsen
Kathy GriffinKathy Griffin
Julie HaydenStacy Jacobsen
Timothy StackDoctor
Mary ScheerNurse

