It's Rain and Shine Together

The film condenses the awkwardness of country and functionary existence, consumer thinking based on paternalistic relationships into the sequence of events of 20 August, the feast of the Hungarian new loaf with sentimental irony and documentary credibility. A railwayman's family on the Balaton highlands expects the Budapest relative with his functionary boss and family.
|Ildikó Pécsi
|Kajtár Jolán
|Erzsi Pásztor
|Kajtárné
|Lajos Szabó
|Kajtár
|Anatol Constantin
|Vetró Géza
|Éva Spányik
|Vetróné, Irén
