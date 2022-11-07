Not Available

It's Rain and Shine Together

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The film condenses the awkwardness of country and functionary existence, consumer thinking based on paternalistic relationships into the sequence of events of 20 August, the feast of the Hungarian new loaf with sentimental irony and documentary credibility. A railwayman's family on the Balaton highlands expects the Budapest relative with his functionary boss and family.

Cast

Ildikó PécsiKajtár Jolán
Erzsi PásztorKajtárné
Lajos SzabóKajtár
Anatol ConstantinVetró Géza
Éva SpányikVetróné, Irén

