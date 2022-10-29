It Should Happen to You

Gladys Glover has just lost her modeling job when she meets filmmaker Pete Sheppard shooting a documentary in Central Park. For Pete it's love at first sight, but Gladys has her mind on other things, making a name for herself. Through a fluke of advertising she winds up with her name plastered over 10 billboards throughout city.
|Judy Holliday
|Gladys Glover
|Jack Lemmon
|Pete Sheppard
|Peter Lawford
|Evan Adams III
|Michael O'Shea
|Brod Clinton
|Vaughn Taylor
|Entrikin
|Connie Gilchrist
|Mrs. Riker
