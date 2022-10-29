1954

It Should Happen to You

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 17th, 1954

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Gladys Glover has just lost her modeling job when she meets filmmaker Pete Sheppard shooting a documentary in Central Park. For Pete it's love at first sight, but Gladys has her mind on other things, making a name for herself. Through a fluke of advertising she winds up with her name plastered over 10 billboards throughout city.

Cast

Judy HollidayGladys Glover
Jack LemmonPete Sheppard
Peter LawfordEvan Adams III
Michael O'SheaBrod Clinton
Vaughn TaylorEntrikin
Connie GilchristMrs. Riker

View Full Cast >

Images