It Started in Naples

Mike Hamilton, a Philadelphia lawyer, comes to Naples to settle the estate of his long estranged "black sheep" brother. Once there, he discovers that the deceased has left an 8 year old boy who is being raised by Michael's sister-in-law Lucia Curcio. To make matters worse, Lucia happens to be a sexy nightclub dancer.
|Clark Gable
|Michael Hamilton
|Sophia Loren
|Lucia Curcio
|Vittorio De Sica
|Mario Vitale
|Paolo Carlini
|Renzo
|Giovanni Filidoro
|Gennariello
|Marietto Angeletti
|Nando Hamilton
