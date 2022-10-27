1960

It Started in Naples

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 6th, 1960

Studio

Capri Productions

Mike Hamilton, a Philadelphia lawyer, comes to Naples to settle the estate of his long estranged "black sheep" brother. Once there, he discovers that the deceased has left an 8 year old boy who is being raised by Michael's sister-in-law Lucia Curcio. To make matters worse, Lucia happens to be a sexy nightclub dancer.

Cast

Clark GableMichael Hamilton
Sophia LorenLucia Curcio
Vittorio De SicaMario Vitale
Paolo CarliniRenzo
Giovanni FilidoroGennariello
Marietto AngelettiNando Hamilton

Images